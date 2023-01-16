Local poetry slam group headed to Knoxville

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — One local poetry slam team is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee to compete in the 2023 Southern Fried Regional Poetry Slam — but they need more members on their roster.

The team in question is the Lafayette-based group "Lyrically Inclined."

The group is in part made up of the founder and Alex "Poetic Soul" Johnson, "Ascension the Artist", featuring music by Anthony B. Daniels.

A final round of auditions is being held Tuesday at Cites Des Arts in Lafayette for the last 5 available spots on Lyrically Inclined's team. The sign-ups start at 6:00 pm while the auditions start at 7:00 pm.

The top five poets who survive three rounds of intense slam poetry will make the team and join them in representing Acadiana at Southern Fried.

