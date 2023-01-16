Watch Now
News

Actions

Local poetry slam group headed to Knoxville

Lyrically inclined
Taylor Toole
Lyrically Inclined at KATC on 1/15/2023.
Lyrically inclined
Lyrically Inclined
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 22:12:12-05

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — One local poetry slam team is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee to compete in the 2023 Southern Fried Regional Poetry Slam — but they need more members on their roster.

The team in question is the Lafayette-based group "Lyrically Inclined."

The group is in part made up of the founder and Alex "Poetic Soul" Johnson, "Ascension the Artist", featuring music by Anthony B. Daniels.

A final round of auditions is being held Tuesday at Cites Des Arts in Lafayette for the last 5 available spots on Lyrically Inclined's team. The sign-ups start at 6:00 pm while the auditions start at 7:00 pm.

The top five poets who survive three rounds of intense slam poetry will make the team and join them in representing Acadiana at Southern Fried.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.