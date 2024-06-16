You could have an unclaimed property check

LOUISIANA — It was recently announced that $5.1 million in unclaimed property checks were mailed out on June 13.

According to Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming, one in six residents has unclaimed property, averaging at $900.

"The money never goes to the state. It always goes to the person it's owed to, and that's why we're trying to get word out. Now, with inflation, you know, the value of a dollar goes down, so that's why we urge people to go ahead and do it," Fleming said.

Fleming said there is no time limit to claiming the money. Even if the person owed the money were to pass away, one of their heirs could claim it.

To see if you have any unclaimed property checks, click here or call 1-888-925-4127.