UPDATE: LPSO crisis intervention team, six months in

KATC is catching up with the crisis intervention team of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, six months post-launch, to see about the program's efficacy and if it's proving beneficial.

The initiative aims to have a better understanding and bridge the gap between law enforcement and individuals grappling with mental health crisises.

The program was funded by a federal grant, coming out to $290,000 thousand dollars.

With the goal of the program to deescalate, and reduce arrests with people who may be going through a rough time.

According to the LPSO, 10% of calls made to deputies are related to behavioral health. With 30% of those incarcerated at correctional centers, screening positive for severe mental illnesses.

Since its start the team has handled 108 calls, but what exactly does the intervention team do?

Once a mental health crisis call is received, a deputy will be called out first to asses the situation. Once it is deemed safe, then an unarmed mental health professional will communicate with the individual and help them find support and resources.

Ajyh Johnson, is one of two CIT members on staff. He's been working for 6 years in behavioral health and has seen first hand the need for the program in the community.

“Most of them are sometimes apprehensive they are in episodes currently but they get more relaxed whenever they see I'm not directly an officer that is here to arrest them," Johnson said. "I'm giving them an open option to find them the care that they need so they feel more open to talk with me.”

Executive Patrol Lt. Casey Barfield and supervisor for the team tells KATC that providing assistance to these individuals helps prevent the need for an arrest, and at the same time contributes positively to long-term outcomes.

“We deal with a lot of people in crisis and some type of behavioral crisis and law enforcement isn’t always needed and this is to help to have a better interaction with them and hopefully divert them where they need to go rather then something happening to them and they end up in our jails," he says.

Lt. Barfield tells KATC they do have plans to expand the crisis initiative team by training more officers to be able to handle crisis calls.

