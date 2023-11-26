University of Louisiana fans' opinions on Cajun Field demolition

LAFAYETTE, La. — University of Louisiana fans are weighing in on the reconstruction of Cajun Field, which after renovations will be know as Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

"It's more sentimental than anything but I think it's much needed. It's dated."

John Comeaux has been attending UL home games for several years. He tells me the renovations are a good call

"I can't even see the numbers where we at it's not written down."

A pair of UL fans weigh in about why the change is much needed.

"If you look at all the other universities of Louisiana even ULM, they all updated their facility except the Ragin' Cajuns, so yes it's about time," says Gunnar Raborn.

Not only will a brand new $65 million dollar facility be built. The name will also be switched from Cajun Field to Our Lady of Lourdes.

"As a UL Alumi I kind of like the name of Cajun field that's what i grew up on and that's why I'm used to but since its for a good cause I don't have a problem," Lane Usie says.

"Change is a good thing and there's a reason why there's not a lot of fans coming hopefully when the new facility comes, which I knew there will be more fans coming," Laborn says.

Renovations will set to be completed in 2025.