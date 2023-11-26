Two homicides in the same week in motel parking lot

LAFAYETTE, La. — Two deadly shootings within a week occurred at the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

Lafayette Police Department responded to shootings earlier this week at the parking lot of the Plantation Inn Motel.

The male victim later dying after being taken to a local hospital, then authorities getting called back just three days later to the same location for another shooting. This time a female victim was pronounced dead on scene.

KATC spoke with Ken Handy Public Information Officer for the Lafayette Police Department regarding the two shootings happening at the same location just days apart.

"Crime has no particular targeted area in Lafayette it can happen anywhere any side of town so it's nothing in particular that breeds violence in that area," Handy says.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.