Tunica-Biloxi Tribe wraps up its 26th Annual Pow Wow

MARKSVILLE, La. — The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana held its 26th Annual Pow Wow on May 18 and 19, 2024, at the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in Marksville, after making a return in 2023 following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year's Pow Wow included a variety of craft demonstrations, musical and dance performances, cultural exhibits, and dozens of local food and craft vendors. Also featured were interactive events and live performances by the Grayhawk Band and Larry Yazze (Native flute), designed to highlight the history and traditions of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and neighboring tribes, and to encourage participation in inter-tribal dances.

“Each year, Pow Wow strengthens the bonds within our community and among our guests from afar,” said Marshall Pierite, Tunica-Biloxi Chairman. “This year, we witnessed an overwhelming spirit of unity and a shared passion for preserving and promoting our culture. It's an honor to host such a gathering that not only showcases our traditions but also educates and inspires all who attend."

In recognition of their ancestors' perseverance, the annual Pow Wow was celebrated as a tribute to prosperity, according to Tribal officials. The Tribe reflected on those who have helped them get to this point, including Paragon Casino Resort, which honored Tribal Elder and traditional basket weaver Lula Cryer at its Tunica-Biloxi Museum. This year's festivities marked a milestone for Paragon, celebrating 30 years of gaming and community involvement and recognizing the critical role of dedicated associates, many of whom are Tribal citizens themselves.

In addition to the main Pow Wow events, the Tribe held a free Education Day on Friday, May 17, to educate students of all ages on Native American culture.

The Pow Wow also showcased recent Tribal progress, including a visit from U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the awarding of a $6.4 million grant for affordable housing for tribal families.

