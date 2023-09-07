$6.4 million awarded to Tunica-Biloxi Tribe for new housing

MARKSVILLE, La. — In an effort to provide safe, reliable and secure housing opportunities while addressing inequities in the community, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana received a $6.4 million grant to construct 19 new affordable housing units in Marksville.

US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge announced the distributions last week as part of $128 million in grants awarded to tribes nationwide under the Indian Housing Block Grant, which funds affordable housing activities including new construction, rehabilitation and housing services, among others.

"I would like to thank the Secretary of HUD, Marcia Fudge, all of her staff, the Tunica-Biloxi Housing Department, the Tunica-Biloxi grant writing team, and our tribal citizens and their families for all of their patience and support while we address our housing needs and challenges. These funds will allow us to provide an affordable and stable housing environment for nineteen families,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite.

Chairman Pierite serves on the first-ever Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee (TIAC), which was established by HUD in 2022. The TIAC is composed of dozens of tribal leaders who are committed to strengthening the nation-to-nation relationship between HUD and tribal communities, coordinating policy across HUD programs, and advising HUD on American Indian and Alaska Native housing priorities.

Regarding the creation of adequate housing opportunities, Pierite stated, “Having a roof over your head and walls around you protects us from the elements of nature and creates the solid foundation under your feet that keeps a family together. The stability of a home creates a solid foundation and together as a Nation – through strategic partnerships like these – we create that foundation for all and accomplish great things together."

The grant will allow the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana to construct housing for nineteen families to address housing shortages and instability resulting from poor economic conditions and natural disasters, officials say. The newly constructed units will consist of multiple floor plans for three-bedroom homes and will be mixed-use, including elderly housing, emergency housing, and housing for dislocated and low-income tribal citizens, while being ADA accessible.

Project and Construction Director Ron Bordelon will lead the development and construction, drawing on his years of experience, including the construction of a new temporary emergency shelter for tribal members at risk of homelessness due to economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and/or natural disasters.

The $128 million tranche of funds will be distributed to 22 communities through a competitive grant program. View the list of award recipients here.