Texting or textbooks: SB 207 to implement stricter regulations on cell phones in classes

LAFAYETTE, La. — Texting or textbooks? Senate Bill 207 is now headed to Governor Jeff Landry's desk after unanimous approval by the Louisiana State Senate. The bill aims to enforce stricter regulations on cell phone use for students on school campuses and including school buses.

The bill represented by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, would ban unauthorized possession of electronic telecommunication devices on school grounds. This would go in effect for the 2024-2025 school year, but the bill states that if a phone is brought to school by a student that it must be turned off and stored away.

Exemptions would be made for students who need special accommodations.

KATC spoke with State Sen. Cleo Fields D-Baton Rouge, on why this bill would be beneficial to school systems.

"I think cell phones can be disruption not only when you’re driving but when you are trying to take a test in school," he says. "I just think their has to be parameters when that kid can have a cellphone in educational settings and that's why I voted for it because I do think it will help kids concentrate more, it's not taking away cellphones totally, it just saying schools have a right when they can or cannot use them.”

State Senator Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia in a statement to KATC also said:

"Today our children are laser focused on electronic devices which have become a major distraction across Louisiana and the United States. It is imperative that we refocus our children’s attention on their education during educational instruction time while lending a helping hand to our teachers so they are not constantly disciplining students during class time."

To read SB 207 yourself, see below: