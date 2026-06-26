SLEMCO members to see storm rider

SLEMCO members will see a storm rider on their bills starting in July.

The rider, which costs about $1.40 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, is being split over a year. The average Louisiana home uses about 14,000 kilowatt hours annually, which averages to about 1,200 kilowatts per month, according to federal data. That would mean the average customer would pay less than $2 per month.

"We understand this is not welcome news. In fact, we understand this is the last thing you want to hear. Cooperatives like SLEMCO are owned by the members they serve, and extraordinary costs, just like savings, are shared by all based on the amount of electricity your family uses. If you have any questions, call our Member Services Department at 896-5200. They will be able to answer your questions," a message to members states.

SLEMCO is a cooperative, meaning customers are member/owners - much like the Lafayette Utilities System. That means members share in the benefits - but also the costs - of the utility's operations.

In this case, there were several storms that hit the area in the Spring of 2024, starting with tornadoes and straight-line winds in April. There was major damage then - followed by more storms in mid-May and again in early June. Although the storms caused hurricane-like damage, the costs did not qualify for FEMA support as a hurricane would have.

The rider is just now being added to bills because several things had to happen first. All the damage was repaired, and SLEMCO audited all the bills, then submitted them to the Public Service Commission for review, which was followed by a regulatory process. That's now been completed and the riders were approved to being next month.

The rider will last only 12 months - unless the total cost is recouped before then. As soon as the cost is recouped, the riders will end, officials say.