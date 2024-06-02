Early morning storms produce damage across parts of Acadiana

Pictures from Sunday, June 2nd, Early Morning Storm 339 pix 3.jpg Pictures of damage along LA 339 from storms June 2nd. Courtney Steen 339 pix 2.jpg Pictures of damage along LA 339 from storms June 2nd. Courtney Steen trailer 2.jpg Pictures of damage along LA 339 from storms June 2nd. Courtney Steen 339 pix 4.jpg Pictures of damage along LA 339 from storms June 2nd. Courtney Steen 339 pix 1.jpg Pictures of damage along LA 339 from storms June 2nd. Courtney Steen

Isolated strong storms blew through Acadiana overnight Saturday causing damage in parts of Youngsville and Delcambre

Reports from the area show power lines down along with trees as well as damage to trailers.

Neighbors have told us that residents from a damaged trailer were sent to the hospital but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

delcambre 4.jpg Photos of damage in Delcambre from June 2nd storms Thomas Delino delcambre 3.jpg Photos of damage in Delcambre from June 2nd storms Thomas Delino delcambre 2.jpg Photos of damage in Delcambre from June 2nd storms Thomas Delino delcambre 1.jpg Photos of damage in Delcambre from June 2nd storms Thomas Delino

The storm moved through Youngsville around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning prompting a warning from the National Weather Service.

Winds may have pushed 70 mph which would have been the cause for the damage.

Damage in some areas is extensive but may not actually be attributed to a tornado as this has the classic set up of a microburst.

Daniel Phillips

A glance at the velocity data shows strong gusts near 70 mph, but no rotation is occurring.

The National Weather Service as of Sunday afternoon was discussing the possibility of doing a damage assessment

survey which would take place on Monday, they would then make the determination if it was a tornado or microburst.

A microburst occurs when a thunderstorm produces extremely intense updrafts holding up hail and rain in the upper portions of the storm, when the updraft weakens everything suspended by it comes collapsing down a fast rates.

Once it hits the ground the force of the impact then spreads out in all directions - causing the types of damage we saw in Youngsville and Delcambre.

