Storms rumbled through Lawtell and Opelousas, leaving hundreds without power.

Opelousas, LA: Severe weather tore through St.Landry Parish, leaving thousands without power or nowhere to go after some homes were destroyed.

"They still have power lines all over the ground," said Louis Veal, an Opelousas resident who says he witnessed Mother Nature's wrath.

Parts of his neighborhood are secured in caution tape as powerlines cover the road.

"We are out of power," said Veal.

His home is right in the center of the damage.

"I guess I will have to move," said Veal.

This morning's storm rumbled through, snapping and bending four powerlines on West Grolee Street and almost falling on Veal's home.

"Basically, you can see the damage right here; they have a tree over my roof," said Veal.

Veal believes he saw the worst ripping through his neighborhood at 7:00 a.m.

"When I opened the door, the house shook, and the glass blew out. I think it was a tornado," said Veal.

It can only be confirmed if any tornadoes were in the area once and if the National Weather Service conducts a survey, but the damage speaks for itself.

" It was pretty bad, I was scared for my life," said Veal.

But through it all, he says he is lucky.

We survived, me and my three little dogs," said Veal.

Veal hopes he and his neighbors can get back on their feet, but he is filled with gratitude, believing the most precious things were spared.

"I thank God it didn't hit us and that we are all alive," said Veal.