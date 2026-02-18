The day after Mardi Gras is Ash Wednesday, marking the start of Lent for Christians across the world.

It's a day where many here in Acadiana have a routine of going and getting their ashes in the Sign of the Cross — symbolic of repentance and a reminder of life's fragility, according to local religious leaders like Bishop Emeritus Michael Jarrell in Lafayette.

Significance of Ash Wednesday

"Ash Wednesday is the first day of the season of Lent which really started in the early centuries of the church," he told KATC. "So everything we really do on Ash Wednesday and this season of Lent is really pointed toward Easter."

For Jarrell and those who participate, the 40-day Lenten season is one of fasting, sacrifice, and spiritual renewal. Nowadays, it's becoming increasingly common to get your ashes in a drive-thru style, but you can still go to your local church to get yours as well.

