Ash Wednesday drive-thru options and times

- First Lutheran Church: 301 W Farrel Rd. Lafayette
- Drive-thru ashes distributed: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Service/Mass: 7:00 p.m.
Look for cones and volunteers directing traffic. For more information, click here.
- Asbury United Methodist Church: 101 Live Oak Blvd, Lafayette
- Drive-thru ashes distributed: 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Service/Mass: 6:00 p.m.
Look for volunteers directing traffic. The site is accessible off of Johnston St. or Bel Ann Dr. For more information, click here.
- Northwood United Methodist Church: 4530 Moss Street, Lafayette
- Drive-thru ashes distributed: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Service/Mass: 6:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.