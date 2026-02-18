Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ash Wednesday drive-thru options and times

Diocese of Lafayette
Diocese of Lafayette Ash Wednesday Mass February 17, 2021
  • First Lutheran Church: 301 W Farrel Rd​. Lafayette
    • Drive-thru ashes distributed: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    • Service/Mass: 7:00 p.m.

Look for cones and volunteers directing traffic. For more information, click here.

  • Asbury United Methodist Church: 101 Live Oak Blvd, Lafayette
    • Drive-thru ashes distributed: 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    • Service/Mass: 6:00 p.m.

Look for volunteers directing traffic. The site is accessible off of Johnston St. or Bel Ann Dr. For more information, click here.

  • Northwood United Methodist Church: 4530 Moss Street, Lafayette
    • Drive-thru ashes distributed: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
    • Service/Mass: 6:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

