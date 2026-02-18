Ash Wednesday drive-thru options and times

First Lutheran Church : 301 W Farrel Rd​. Lafayette

Drive-thru ashes distributed: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Service/Mass: 7:00 p.m.

Look for cones and volunteers directing traffic. For more information, click here.

Asbury United Methodist Church: 101 Live Oak Blvd, Lafayette

Drive-thru ashes distributed: 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Service/Mass: 6:00 p.m.

Look for volunteers directing traffic. The site is accessible off of Johnston St. or Bel Ann Dr. For more information, click here.

Northwood United Methodist Church: 4530 Moss Street, Lafayette

Drive-thru ashes distributed: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Service/Mass: 6:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

