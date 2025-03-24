Severe weather outages around Acadiana

With Monday morning's severe weather, here's a list of known outages parish by parish as of 6:45 a.m. Monday.

IBERIA PARISH

There are a reported 2,728 homes and businesses without power, or 7.56% of the approximate 36,092 customers tracked here.

Data shows CLECO has the most outages, with 1,946 without power.

The utility company with the largest reported percentage of customers out is Entergy, as 12.74% of customers are without power.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

There are a reported 1,345 homes and businesses without power in Jeff Davis Parish, or 10.62% of the 12,664 customers tracked here.

Data shows Entergy has the most outages in the area, with 1,345 without power, or 10.91% of customers.

EVANGELINE PARISH

There are approximately 1,217 homes and businesses without power in Evangeline Parish, representing 6.69% of the 18,178 customers tracked here.

According to the data, CLECO has the most outages at 7.47% of customers.

ACADIA PARISH

There are about 7,994 homes and businesses without power in Acadia Parish, as seen in data here. This covers approximately 27.44% of the 29,136 customers tracked.

At last check, Acadia Parish had the highest amount of power outages of any parish in Louisiana.

CLECO reports the most outages, with 6,281 without power, or 88.37% of customers.

For a full, up-to-date look at outages in your area, click here.

