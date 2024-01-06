Safe Exchange Zone helps keeps residents safe in Youngsville

LAFAYETTE, La. — The city of Youngsville has a new safety measure in place and it has something to do with buying or selling items via social media.

In Youngsville, the installation of a Safe Exchange Zone helps make sure residents are safe.

The police department installing the zone which is located in the parking lot of the police station, for anyone to use.

The zone can help residents feel at ease while exchanging goods ,buying or selling items via social media pages like Facebook Marketplace.

It can even aid as a deescalation tactic in custody exchanges between legal guardians.

Laurie Grayson is a resident of Youngsville who tells KATC that the community feels safer when meeting with strangers knowing that the zone is right next to the police station.

"It's a huge income for a lot of people and to feel safe and know that there is an exchange area where there's no problem, so it's a win win for everybody," Grayson says.

The Youngsville Police Department Zone has these exchange tips for anyone using the site.

•Conduct buisness during daylight hours

• Always have your cell phone handy

• Bring a friend or family member with you

• Let someone else know where you will be

• Remember if someone refuses to meet in an area such as this, you should reconsider the transaction.

The zone is being recorded 24/7 and deputies can be present if needed.