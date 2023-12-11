Noel Acadien au Village gives back to residents with developmental disabilities

Noelle Acadian Au Village has half-a-million lights on displayed for anyone wanting to enjoy at LARC'S Acadien Village.

Proceeds from the event will go directly back into helping residents with developmental disabilities in Lafayette.

Aiding in providing residential services, vocational programs and community support services to those individuals.

The Christmas spirit is going on over at LARC's Noel Acadien au Village where half a million lights shine to help give back to residents with disabilities.

Individuals like 19-year-old Koa Steffan who is tasked with serving up popcorn at the Christmas village.

"I have autism and ADHD," he says. "I had it since I was little and I sometimes struggle with different things in life."

Steffan is happy to have a Christmas event just dedicated to him and others like him.

"I think it's great cause people with disabilities can be honored and seen."

Karon Davis is director of Noel Acadien says this event is just for those who need extra support in our community.

"We think it's extra special cause we take care of people that cant take care of themselves."

Proceeds from Noel Acadien au Village will go directly go to supporting residents like Steffan and tells KATC his two favorite things about this festival.

"The lights and everyone comes out to support," he expresses.

Noel Acadien au Village is located at 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette, LA and will be opened from 5 P.M. to 6 P.M.