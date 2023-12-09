Local pub transforms into Santa's workshop

- For 19 years, Mcmillian's Pub on Simcoe Street has been giving back to children across several communities in South Louisiana.
- Robin Mcillian is owner of the bar and founded Rosa's Angels. An organization dedicated in memory of her mother who loved Christmas.
- The bar on average has helped donate gifts nearly 900 children.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 20:37:03-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.