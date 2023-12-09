Local pub transforms into Santa's workshop

Prev Next

Posted at 7:37 PM, Dec 08, 2023

For 19 years, Mcmillian's Pub on Simcoe Street has been giving back to children across several communities in South Louisiana.

Robin Mcillian is owner of the bar and founded Rosa's Angels. An organization dedicated in memory of her mother who loved Christmas.

The bar on average has helped donate gifts nearly 900 children.

