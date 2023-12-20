LIST: What's open in Acadiana this Christmas

ACADIANA, La. — Christmas is known to be the holiday that you spend at home with family and friends, but this may not be the case for everyone.
We called over 100 restaurants and stores around Acadiana and even reached out to our viewers on Facebook for suggestions, and we were able to find a few places that are opening their doors on Christmas Day.
Below is a parish-by-parish list of places that will be invited guests in this Christmas. If you own, work at or know of a restaurant, store or other establishment that will be open this Christmas and is not included in the list, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.
ACADIA PARISH:
- China Dragon Buffet at 1703 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- More 4 Less at 726 E. Second St. in Crowley
- 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. (subject to change if the store is not busy)
- Raceway at 2435 N. Parkerson in Crowley
- open 24 hours
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH:
- Bourbon Street Deli & Restaurant at 1823 Elton Rd. in Jennings
- 5 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- King Buffet at 603 Holiday Dr. in Jennings
- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
LAFAYETTE PARISH:
- Piccadilly at 100 Arnould Blvd. in Lafayette
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- King Buffet at 541 Bertrand Dr. in Lafayette
- 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Golden Buffet Lafayette at 2418 W. Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette
- 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steak House at 4321 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Spicy House at 6699A Johnston St. in Lafayette
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Destination India Restaurant & Bar at 5503 Johnston St. in Lafayette
- 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Tokyo Japanese Steak House at 3511 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- La Papa Loca at 4702 Johnston St. in Lafayette
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- China One at 2668 Johnston St. in Lafayette
- 10:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Starbucks at 3148 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. and 4300 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette
- 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- IHOP at 3230 NE Evangeline Thwy. in Lafayette
- 24 hours
ST. LANDRY PARISH:
- Yamato Steakhouse of Japan at 1434 Heather Dr. in Opelousas
- 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
ST. MARTIN PARISH:
- K-asian Hot Food at 1615 Anse Broussard Hwy. in Breaux Bridge
- 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
CHAIN ESTABLISHMENTS:
- Shop Rite
- 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- CVS
- non-24-hour locations: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- 24-hour locations: open 24 hours
- Waffle House
- 24 hours
Again, if you have any restaurants, stores or other establishments you would like to add to this list, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.