LIST: What's open in Acadiana this Christmas

ACADIANA, La. — Christmas is known to be the holiday that you spend at home with family and friends, but this may not be the case for everyone.

We called over 100 restaurants and stores around Acadiana and even reached out to our viewers on Facebook for suggestions, and we were able to find a few places that are opening their doors on Christmas Day.

Below is a parish-by-parish list of places that will be invited guests in this Christmas. If you own, work at or know of a restaurant, store or other establishment that will be open this Christmas and is not included in the list, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

ACADIA PARISH:



China Dragon Buffet at 1703 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

More 4 Less at 726 E. Second St. in Crowley

6 a.m. - 10 p.m. (subject to change if the store is not busy)

Raceway at 2435 N. Parkerson in Crowley

open 24 hours



JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH:



Bourbon Street Deli & Restaurant at 1823 Elton Rd. in Jennings

5 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

King Buffet at 603 Holiday Dr. in Jennings

10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



LAFAYETTE PARISH:



Piccadilly at 100 Arnould Blvd. in Lafayette

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

King Buffet at 541 Bertrand Dr. in Lafayette

11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Golden Buffet Lafayette at 2418 W. Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette

11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saltgrass Steak House at 4321 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Spicy House at 6699A Johnston St. in Lafayette

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Destination India Restaurant & Bar at 5503 Johnston St. in Lafayette

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Tokyo Japanese Steak House at 3511 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

La Papa Loca at 4702 Johnston St. in Lafayette

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

China One at 2668 Johnston St. in Lafayette

10:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Starbucks at 3148 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. and 4300 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette

6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

IHOP at 3230 NE Evangeline Thwy. in Lafayette

24 hours



ST. LANDRY PARISH:



Yamato Steakhouse of Japan at 1434 Heather Dr. in Opelousas

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.



ST. MARTIN PARISH:



K-asian Hot Food at 1615 Anse Broussard Hwy. in Breaux Bridge

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.



CHAIN ESTABLISHMENTS:



Shop Rite

5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CVS

non-24-hour locations: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. 24-hour locations: open 24 hours

Waffle House

24 hours



Again, if you have any restaurants, stores or other establishments you would like to add to this list, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.