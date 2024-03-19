List: Easter egg hunts around Acadiana

ACADIANA, La. — Easter is right around the corner!

If you're looking for a family-friendly egg hunt, event or activity for this Easter season, then this is the list for you...

Below is a parish-by-parish list of Easter activities throughout Acadiana. It will be updated as I receive more tips, so if you know of an event that should be included, please email me at calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Saketini's 5th Annual EGG-stravaganza

Saketini Sushi Bar and Lounge

817 Albertson Pkwy., Broussard

On Sunday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a kids station, bounce house, face painting and more for the kids. For the adults, there will be complimentary mimosas and live music by Cliff Bernard. All ages are invited to enjoy this free event and the snacks and treats provided by Cj's Snowballs.

Parc De Oaks Easter Egg Hunt

Parc De Oaks Food Truck Park

3302 Moss St., Lafayette

On Saturday, March 23 beginning at 12 p.m., Parc De Oaks will host their first Easter event, sponsored by Get Your Game On VR Gaming Truck. There will be four sessions of egg hunts divided by age group:



Session 1: 12 p.m. - 12:15 p.m. (ages five and under)

Session 2: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. (ages six to 10)

Session 3: 3 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. (ages five and under)

Session 4: 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ages six to 10)

There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny, food trucks, a teddy bear mobile, face painting, kids crafts and games.

Maggie's Organic Market Easter Egg Hunt

Acadiana Mall

5725 Johnston St., Lafayette

On Sunday, March 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Maggie's Organic Market - Acadiana Mall, Sweet Magnolia's Creamery and Magnolia Kids Club is hosting an Easter egg hunt. There will be over 2,000 "hidden" eggs—some will be golden with special surprises and other will be filled with treats and goodies.



12 p.m. - Kid's Zydeco dance lessons

1:30 p.m. - Easter egg hunt (one to three years old)

2 p.m. - Easter egg painting - P.O.P. Kids

2:30 p.m. - Easter egg hunt (four to eight years old)

3 p.m. - Easter egg hunt (nine to 13 years old)

3:30 p.m. - Easter basket raffle

Brunch and Beats in the Streets with My Peeps

Patriots Pavilion

Carencro

On Saturday, March 23, the brunch will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Afterwards, at 11 a.m., the Easter Bunny will lead everyone to the Easter egg hunt site. The hunt, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Carencro, is for all ages, including a special adaptive egg hunt.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

DJ Pug Entertainment 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Magnolia Park

100 Magnolia Dr., St. Martinville

On Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m., DJ Pug Entertainment is hosting their 2nd annual Easter egg hunt. There will be prizes, giveaways, pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, free food and drinks, live performances, free snowballs and more. The event is free and open to the public.