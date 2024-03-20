Library Board reinstates book display ban

LAFAYETTE, La. — During the monthly Library Board of Control meeting Monday night, the decision to reinstate a ban on certain themed book displays was finalized with a 6-1 vote, effectively closing the book on the matter.

The display ban was first reported by KATC in 2022 and two years later was brought back for a short period by current interim Library Director Sarah Monroe during Black History Month but was pulled yet again.

This means months celebrating Pride Months, Women’s History Month and Black history month will not be showcased in any libraries across Lafayette Parish Public Libraries System.

One neighbor says this move can shape the future of turning the page.

For Lynette Mejia, the board isn’t hearing what the people want.

“We want a more inclusive Lafayette. We care about our community, we care about our library,” she says.

According to Lafayette Public Library guidelines on the displays:

“Heritage and identity months/observances as well as holidays should not be the sole focus or title of a display."

During the meeting, in reference in temporarily bringing back the display, current interim Library Director Sarah Monroe stated, “As a librarian, I think the library is for everyone.”

Mejia tells KATC displays like these can just help to open up others to different worlds.

“This is a way for the people in the community to experience cultures that are not their own. Live lives that are outside their experience and develop empathy and understanding in the community that they share,” Mejia said.

For her the ban on certain book displays means never finishing the chapter.

“It's shame because without this prompting, they might never pick up these books,” she said.

KATC reached out to the Library Board of Control for comment on the reinstatement but have yet to hear back.

