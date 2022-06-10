Not banning books: Lafayette Public library clarifies position on not creating displays

The Lafayette Public Library is making clear that they are not banning books or restricting access to materials at their locations.

In a statement on Friday, June 10, the library clarified that the decision on book displays would not remove books or materials from their collection.

On June 1, KATC reported on the change coming to branches of the public library. In that article, which you can view here, the library stated that books about ethnic or social groups would be removed from display sections at all nine branches.

Library Director Danny Gillane tells KATC that he wanted to remove the books related to any demographics but added that anyone who wishes to read the selections still has the option to do so.

“We are not going to display books that single out a portion of the Lafayette population. That is what I told my managers; we are not going to single out portions of the population,” Gilane said.

Despite that, some still rejected the decision to remove the books from prominent displays in the libraries. In their full statement, the library reiterated what Gilane told KATC, they will not be creating book displays that single out a portion of the population--any portion of the population.

See the full statement below:

To clarify the recent library decision regarding book displays, the library has not removed and is not removing any materials from its collection related to any portions of the population. Nor is the library placing items behind counters or locked doors. The library will not be creating book displays that single out a portion of the population--any portion of the population. Book displays are those parts of the collection pulled from the shelves and placed on display furniture around the library.

------------------------------------------------------------

