Local women's group issues statement on library display ban

An Acadiana women's group has issued a statement on the Lafayette library's decision to do away with book displays that focus on any ethnic or social group.

"Women of Wisdom “WOW” is a nonprofit, diverse women's organization that seeks unity and inclusiveness among women within our communities. We are community leaders and professionals who work toward a better quality of life for women, children, and families.

In this spirit, we publicly express our opposition to the Lafayette Parish Public Library’s recent policy of banning book displays on topics pertaining to specific segments of the populations including people who are female, LGBTQIA+, Black, Cajun, Indigenous, Asian and Latino, as well as topics that some may deem “controversial.”

Make no mistake about it, this policy is discriminatory of and is hurtful to all members of our community. At WOW we believe we are stronger together. Part of being of this strength is being able to share and celebrate who we are. We urge the Lafayette Parish Public Library to reverse this policy."