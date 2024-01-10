Lafayette Parish council votes against Ivy Wood subdivision

LAFAYETTE, La. — Tuesday night the Lafayette Parish Council addressed an appeal regarding a proposed subdivision on Bayou Tortue road.

Mikaela Wiggins is realtor representing a family who was hoping to sell their land to make space for the Ivy Wood subdivision.

She was hopeful this property in Broussard would be able to house several families from Acadiana.

"We are almost in a healthy amount of inventory in our housing market, but what's going to happen is our interest rates are going down and we are going to be back to a time where we don't have enough," Wiggins expressed.

However, in a 3-2 vote the parish council denied the one hundred house subdivision from being built.

One resident tells KATC the proposed development would've caused a safety concern on an already narrow road.

"Residents were voicing concerns with regards to flooding in additional capacity and storm water but also the traffic impacts. Bayou Tortue Road is a country road it's not designed and doesn't meet standards to be a safe road and especially adding a subdivision," Charles Fenstermaker said.

Wiggins opposed the council's decision.

"Blanket denying subdivisions just because we are scared, we are actually stifling Acadiana as a whole and our communities. We are really talking about our future generations having housing available."