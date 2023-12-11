Javion Batiste's mother speaks out following indictment into her son's homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Wednesday, an Iberia Parish Grand Jury has indictedone person in connection with the murder of Javion Batiste.

Batiste was 18-years-old when he went missing back in July.

Then a week later, his body would be found in a sugar cane field in New Iberia.

The jury indicting 19-year-old Jody Vital for his slaying.

If convicted, he can face a charge of second-degree murder, a mandatory sentence of life in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

At Saint Joseph’s cemetery, Javion's mother Nichole Jagneaux pays a visit to her son's final resting place.

She tells KATC that this indictment gives her hope that justice can be served.

"It's going to be a long road and I think that

we are in the beginning stages of my baby finally getting his justice," she says.

Vital is booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and bond has been set at $3,000,000.00.