Javion Batiste identified as body found in cane field

NEW IBERIA, La. — A body found in a cane field in New Iberia has been identified as Javion Batiste, the teen that has been missing since last Saturday.

His car was found abandoned on Cobb Ave just last Monday. His family was able to locate the vehicle by the airtag left inside.

KATC spoke with his relatives earlier who were waiting to hear the confirmation of the identity.

"The only thing I wanted was my nephew back and if that is him, he didn't deserve that," says Delondrea Batiste.

Emotions were high as friends and family gathered to hear any more updates. One cousin of Batiste says she knew deep in her heart, the body was his.

"I think it is, because honestly there's no other person that is missing or anything. I wish it wasn't I rather him alive but we need sometime of closure," the relative says. "It's really sad I didn't think our family would go through this tragedy."

Javion's aunt, Delondrea Batiste says if the body found was confirmed to be her nephew, she has been prepared.

"I have a peace of mind now, I really wanted him to be found alive but unfortunately all the days that went by, I had prepared myself for the worst," says Bastite.

Javion's car has been processed for any evidence pertaining to his disappearance and death.

