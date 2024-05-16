"It's going to hurt the players" - Louisiana VooDoo left out of AFL

LAFAYETTE, La. — A recent press release from the Area Football League put the future of the Louisiana VooDoo football team in question again. KATC has been following this story and to read more about our past coverage, click here.

In that press release, the AFL announced they are finishing this season with 10 teams, and it doesn't include the Louisiana VooDoo. This comes after game cancellations and a move from Lake Charles to Lafayette, and it is just leaving both fans and football staff wondering: Could this be the end of the road for the team?

When KATC last spoke with head coach James Shiver, he shared his frustrations with the constant setbacks and just wanted his team to play their hearts out on the field.

After the announcement, the future games of the team could be temporarily halted yet again.

"It's going to hurt the players, it's going to hurt some of the other coaches and, at the end of day, it hurts me more. Just because I had put a lot into this, I wish we could've finished the season cause I liked to know what could have happened," Shiver said.

But there could be some hope for the VooDoo team, according to the press release:

"Teams not listed will be contacted to discuss their future and perhaps include them in current games/seasons.”

