"I just don’t understand why there’s no direction": Louisiana VooDoo coach frustrated with game cancellations

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana VooDoo football team has canceled yet another game. This makes it their second game in just three weeks.

Last weekend, their game at Blackham Coliseum was canceled on short notice, and now another game scheduled for this weekend has also been called off. As uncertainty across the Arena Football League enters, KATC spoke with Louisiana VooDoo Head Coach James Shiver on his thoughts.

This comes after the Louisiana VooDoo started their season in Lafayette after moving from Lake Charles, after alleged payment issues happened with the league and the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Since it’s move to the Acadiana area, the team has only played just one game in the first three weeks of the season. Many teams are beginning to drop from the AFL, while others are not sure if they’ll finish the season and that uncertainty has made its way here to Lafayette.

Shiver believes the issue at hand is a lack of communication from the Arena Football League as to what is happening with the team's scheduled games.

“I just don’t know what the league is going to do. I mean, I’ve been a part of professional leagues for a long time and I’ve never seen this before. This is new to me and I just don’t understand why there’s no direction, there’s no press releases, no information, we can't even tell our fans where to buy tickets at, it's ridiculous,” Shiver says.

Coach Shiver tells KATC he can understand the frustration that VooDoo fans have from across the state that have anticipated the season and hopes the league can figure out everything, so that the season can get back on track.

