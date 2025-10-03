In Your Parish Headlines: October 3, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, October 3, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The 75th Annual Louisiana Cattle Festival kicks off Friday in Downtown Abbeville.

The free event, taking place on Concord Street, lasts through Sunday and features parades, rib-eating contests, live cattle demonstrations, and more.

For the full schedule of events, click here. You can read more about the festival's history here.

ACADIA PARISH

The KBON 101.1 Music Festival is scheduled to begin Friday in the City of Rayne.

The three-day weekend event will be held at the Rayne Civic Center Pavilion and continue through Sunday. More than 20 local bands will perform, showcasing a variety of genres, including Cajun, French, Swamp Pop, Country, and Zydeco.

Admission is $5 on Friday and Sunday and $10 on Saturday. All proceeds will be donated to the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana.

Click here for more details.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

This weekend, residents in Lafayette will have the opportunity to learn some dance moves, just in time for Festival Acadiens et Créole.

LFT Fiber will host Allons Danser! on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette. The event will offer free Cajun and Zydeco dance lessons.

More information can be found here.