Free Cajun dance lessons offered October 5

Get your dancing shoes ready! Join us for "Allons Danser!"

It's a free Cajun and Zydeco dance class hosted by LFT Fiber on Sunday, October 5th, from 10 AM to noon at the vibrant Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette.

This event welcomes everyone, whether you're a seasoned dancer or stepping onto the dance floor for the first time. Under the guidance of Dr. Moriah Hargrave of Fleurish Forever, participants will learn traditional Cajun and Zydeco dance moves, ensuring a fun and inclusive atmosphere for all ages and skill levels.

"Allons Danser!" is not just a dance class; it’s an invitation to gather with friends, bring your energy, and enjoy a morning filled with music, community spirit, and joy, organizers say.

“Community is at the heart of this celebration, as we believe that it is through shared experiences that we truly connect and grow,” said LFT Fiber Director Michael D. Soileau. "In many ways, it's the unofficial kickoff to Festivals Acadiens et Créoles."

Organizers say you shouldn't miss this opportunity to connect with your community on the dance floor.

Here are the event details:

- Event: Allons Danser! Cajun and Zydeco Dance Lessons

- Date: Sunday, October 5th

- Time: 10 AM - 12 PM

- Location: Parc Sans Souci, 201 E Vermilion St, Lafayette, LA 70501

- Cost: Free

- Food: Vendors will be on site selling food and non-alcoholic beverages

-Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/661013909860647 [facebook.com]