In Your Parish Headlines: May 8, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, May 8, 2025.

STATE NEWS

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), which operates the statewide toll system GeauxPass, is alerting residents about a growing nationwide scamtargeting drivers. Officials say scammers are sending fraudulent text messages claiming a toll payment is due. These messages link to unaffiliated websites where users are prompted to enter personal and financial information.

Authorities stress that GeauxPass will never request sensitive personal details via text. If you receive one, you are encouraged to remain vigilant and to avoid clicking on suspicious links.

ACADIA PARISH

Organizers of the Rayne Frog Festival have announced the cancellation of this year’s kickoff parade as the city mourns the loss of one of its own. The parade, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, has been called off following the deathof Lt. Allen “Noochie” Credeur.

Credeur died earlier this week in the line of duty while executing a search warrant. In a statement, the Frog Festival Committee said, “Our officers will be dedicating the weekend to keeping us safe during the festival and will then lay their brother in blue to rest.”

No other changes to this weekend’s festival have been announced.

VERMILION PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank’s “Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market” is making a stop at the Gueydan Library this morning, offering healthy food options at affordable prices. The market will be open from 10 a.m. until noon.

In addition, an LSU AgCenter representative will be on site, sharing a nutritious recipe and conducting a live cooking demonstration. For those unable to attend, the Vermilion Parish Library is hosting additional mobile market visits throughout the month.