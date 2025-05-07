Services set for Lt. Allen "Noochie" Credeur

Services will be Monday for a Rayne Police officer who died in the line of duty Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the final arrangements for Lt. Allen Credeur, a beloved member of the Rayne Police Department and our community," a post on the Rayne Police Department Facebook page states.

On Sunday, there will be a private viewing for family only.

On Monday, there will be a public viewing from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a mass at 2 p.m. at the Rayne Civic Center. Burial to follow at Arceneaux Cemetery, located on Hwy 98 east of Rayne.

"In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that all donations be made to the Rayne Police Department D.A.R.E. Program, a cause close to Lt. Credeur’s heart," the post states. "Please continue to keep his family, friends, and fellow officers in your prayers during this difficult time."

