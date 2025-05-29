In Your Parish Headlines: May 29, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, May 29, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The City of Broussard, in partnership with the Broussard Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, is hosting a job fair this morning to connect job seekers with local employers.

Doors opened at 9 a.m. at Broussard Middle School on Morgan Avenue, and the event is scheduled to continue until noon. Dozens of local businesses will be represented, with hiring managers on-site to fill both full- and part-time positions.

Organizers say the job fair is an opportunity for job seekers to explore career options, network with professionals, and potentially walk away with employment offers.

Staying in Lafayette Parish, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is joining a statewide effort to promote pet adoption in honor of "Louisiana Loves Shelter Animals Day."

The event is part of a proclamation issued last month by Gov. Landry to raise awareness of the critical role pet adoption plays in creating no-kill communities. Now through Saturday, LASCC will waive all adoption fees to encourage residents to adopt pets in need of homes.

Shelters across the state are participating in the initiative, aimed at reducing shelter overcrowding and giving animals a second chance at life in loving homes.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Residents of St. Landry Parish are invited to participate in a new community-driven project from the Opelousas Museum titled “Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods.”

The initiative seeks to celebrate the city’s unique history and spirit through photographs and stories contributed by local residents. Volunteers are encouraged to photograph their neighborhoods, share meaningful stories, take on leadership roles, and attend free photography workshops.

To kick off the project, the museum is hosting a community idea exchange tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. Organizers say it’s an opportunity for neighbors to collaborate and contribute to a shared vision of Opelousas' cultural heritage.