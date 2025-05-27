In Your Parish Headlines: May 27, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lee Avenue, between E. Cypress St. and the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) bus terminal entrance, will be closed from May 27 to 30, and again from June 2 to 6, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials say the daily closures are due to sewer main repairs.

Local access, including the bus terminal and Rosa Parks lot, will remain open, according to LCG.

Detour routes will be posted.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette Parish, May 27, 2025

The 2025 swim season in Lafayette officially begins Tuesday.

According to the Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department, the pool at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center is scheduled to reopen today.

Additionally, the Girard Park public pool will reopen to the community on Monday, June 9, marking its return after being closed for six years, PARC officials say.

For hours and rules, click here.

ST. MARY PARISH

Registration is now open for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office's Junior Deputy Academy.

The program is open to children 12 to 16 who are interested in learning more about the different aspects of law enforcement.

Classes will be held at the John I. Kahl Training Center on June 16, 17, 18 and 20.

There is no cost to attend, but there are only 20 spots available.

To register, email Sgt. Ashleigh Wilson at a.wilson@stmaryso.com.