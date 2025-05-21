Lafayette PARC announces swim season dates and lifeguard opportunities

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department will officially start the 2025 swim season on Tuesday, May 27.

This year’s season marks the anticipated reopening of Girard Park Pool, which has remained closed since the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know how much this pool means to the community,” said PARC Director, Tim Sensley. “Our team has been working diligently to bring it back online as quickly—and safely—as possible.”

Cleanup, repairs, and safety improvements are actively underway at Girard Park Pool. The PARC team is coordinating closely with contractors to ensure that the pool reopens promptly once all work is complete and the site is deemed safe for public use.

2025 POOL SCHEDULES & DETAILS:

Martin Luther King Recreation Center Pool

Opening Date : Tuesday, May 27, 2025

: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Hours : Monday – Thursday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

: Monday – Thursday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Season End : August 7, 2025

: August 7, 2025 Location : 309 Cora Street, Lafayette, LA

: 309 Cora Street, Lafayette, LA Admission Fees: $4.00 per child, $6.00 per adult (cash only at entrance)

Girard Park Pool

Opening Date : Monday, June 9, 2025

: Monday, June 9, 2025 Hours : Monday – Thursday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

: Monday – Thursday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Season End : August 7, 2025

: August 7, 2025 Location : 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette, LA

: 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette, LA Admission Fees: $4.00 per child, $6.00 per adult (cash only at entrance)

PARC is also continuing its recruitment of lifeguards—an essential part of pool operations and public safety. Lifeguards help create a secure, welcoming environment and are vital to the success of the summer swim season. Applicants must be 18 or older and hold a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification. Pay is based on experience, and positions are available at both Girard Park and Martin Luther King Pools. Applications are available online at lafayettela.gov.

Additionally, the Earl J. Chris Pool at the Robicheaux Recreation Center will be open again this summer and operated by Champions of Lafayette Aquatics (COLA). COLA offers swim programs and public access throughout the season. For more information about pool hours and programs at the Earl J. Chris Pool, contact COLA at (337) 989-1800 or visit www.colaswim.org.

For more details about the 2025 swim season or lifeguard opportunities, contact Lafayette PARC at (337) 291-8370 or parc@lafayettela.gov.