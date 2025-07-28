In Your Parish Headlines: July 28th, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH — ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, July 28, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is urging residents and businesses to check for unclaimed state tax refunds before the September 6 deadline.

According to the department, more than 17,000 individuals and entities are owed a combined $16.9 million in refunds. After the deadline, unclaimed funds will be transferred to the Louisiana Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program. Click here to check an claim your refund.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

A Lafayette man is recovering after being shot during a domestic dispute Friday night on Adellma Street, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Investigators say 25-year-old Berrien Brown shot his partner during an argument. The victim’s condition has not been publicly released, but authorities confirmed the individual is recovering.

Brown was arrested at the scene and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

ST.MARTIN PARISH

In St. Martin Parish, police are still investigating the death of 16-year-old Iris Davis.

Her brother, 25-year-old Dorian Savoy, has been arrested for failure to report a homicide. Officials say an autopsy is underway as detectives continue to follow leads and search for answers in the case.