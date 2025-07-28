Millions in Louisiana tax refunds could move to unclaimed property if not claimed by Sept. 6

Louisiana taxpayers have until Sept. 6, 2025, to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they are transferred to the state’s unclaimed property program.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) said it has mailed 17,976 letters to individual and business taxpayers, notifying them that they are owed refunds. The total amount at risk of transfer is $16,930,922.38.

Taxpayers who receive a Notice of Unclaimed Property letter from LDR can claim their refund in one of two ways:

Visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/UnclaimedRefund and provide the required information.

Complete and return the voucher included with the notice mailed July 28, 2025.

LDR will issue paper checks for all claims submitted online or by mail before the Sept. 6 deadline.

Refunds not claimed by the deadline will be sent to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. The money remains the property of the taxpayer, who can still retrieve it through the treasurer’s office.

For more information or to check if you’re owed money, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov.

