In Your Parish Headlines: July 18, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, July 18, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Residents across Acadiana will soon have a chance to help shape the future of Louisiana’s coastline. The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is preparing its next Coastal Master Plan, which will guide flood protection and habitat restoration projects across South Louisiana through 2029.

To kick off public involvement, CPRA will host a live webinar this morning at 10:00 a.m. The virtual session aims to walk participants through the submission process for new project ideas and provide answers to community questions. To register for the event, click here.

CPRA encourages residents to participate and contribute to long-term coastal resilience planning.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Volunteers are celebrating a decade of service through the Mable’s Table Backpack Project. What began with just 150 backpacks has grown into an annual effort that now supplies over 300 backpacks to foster children, homeless youth, and underserved students throughout the area.

Community members are invited to lend a hand this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church. No registration is required—volunteers can simply show up to assist in packing the backpacks.

Additional information is available at mablestable.org.

IBERIA PARISH

Registration is now open for a major workforce development event in Iberia Parish. The Iberia Career and Skill Up Resource Fair, scheduled for August 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will connect job seekers with representatives from over two dozen local employers.

Hosted at the City Park Recreation Center, the free event will also offer information on career support services, financial aid opportunities, and apprenticeship programs. Organizers encourage anyone seeking employment or new job skills to attend and take advantage of the resources available.

More information can be found here.