Iberia Career and Skill Up Resource Fair set for August

Acadiana Workforce Solutions (AWS), South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc), and community partners will host the Iberia Career and Skill Up Resource Fair on Thursday, August 28. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the City Park Recreation Center, 300 Parkview Drive in New Iberia.

In addition to a Career Fair featuring two dozen local businesses, community and social service partners will also be at the event to share information on career support services, education financial aid assistance, job readiness, apprenticeship programs, and more.

"Through the collaboration of LEDA(Lafayette Economic Development Authority), SOLAcc, and the community, the Iberia Career and Skill Up Resource Fair serves as more than just an event; it is a launchpad for growth, connection, and empowering the community with opportunities. Whether you are exploring new career paths or enhancing your skills, this event is your gateway to a brighter future," said Brenda Foulcard, Workforce Director.

The Skill Up for Economic Resilience initiative, funded by a grant award from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), is designed to enhance economic opportunities for citizens across Lafayette and Acadiana while simultaneously boosting our region’s economic resilience through essential skilled trades occupations.

SoLAcc is currently enrolling new students in three programs with high demand/high wage job opportunities: Precision Machining, Industrial Maintenance Technology, and Airframe & Powerplant Technology. Program staff will be at the event to answer questions.

“This initiative will strengthen our commitment to equipping South Louisiana’s workforce with the skills needed for today’s and tomorrow's job markets. Our shared goal is empowering individuals and fostering economic growth in our region," said Dr. Vincent June, SoLAcc Chancellor.

The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is requested but not required. Register via Eventbrite at https://IberiaCareerFair.eventbrite.com .

Information about Skill Up for Economic Resilience can be found at www.lafayette.org/skillup.