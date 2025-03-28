In Your Parish Headlines: Friday, March 28, 2025

In Your Parish Headlines: March 28, 2025

In Lafayette Parish, applications are now open for summer camp employment opportunities as summer camp dates approach, beginning June 9 through July 18.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and available for staff orientation, set for June 2 to June 3.

Applications can be found at the Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture website or picked up at the PARC administrative office. They should be returned completed with a valid driver's license. Resumes alone will not be accepted.

————————————————————————

Lafayette Parish drivers, your commutes to and from work may look a little different for a little longer if you live near Frem Boustany Drive.

Lafayette Consolidated Government is extending the temporary closure of the road between Meadow Farm Drive and Lake Farm Road.

Originally scheduled to re-open March 14, the closure will now remain in effect until at least April 11.

City officials say the extension is needed for crews to complete the construction of left-turn lanes within the median of Frem Boustany as part of the ongoing Ambassador Town Home development project.

————————————————————————

If you plan on taking Highway 90 on any of your commutes next week, you should know a convoy is set to move three loads of industrial equipment from the Port of Iberia to Broussard.

The transports are scheduled for Tuesday, April 1 through Thursday, April 3 starting at 8 a.m. each day and lasting three to four hours as crews complete the 16 mile route.

We're told each convoy is 22 feet in height, and includes utility crews, bucket trucks, civilian escorts, and Louisiana State Police escorts to ensure safe travel.