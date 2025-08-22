In Your Parish Headlines: August 22, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, August 22, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Acadiana Center for the Arts in Downtown Lafayette is set to host an annual fundraiser concert series, Staffland Stages: The Light & Legacy of Christopher Stafford, inspired by the contributions of local music legend Christopher Stafford and his Staffland Studio.

The upcoming event, titled Chapter One: The Roots & Branches of Feufollet, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23.

"I encourage everyone to come and dive deeper into his music and be able to get a glimpse into his life, and maybe the perspective of Chris Stafford, and to see these connections that are on stage," said Elise Riley, Stafford's sister and board member of the Christopher Stafford Memorial Foundation.

To read more on the event, click here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, August 22, 2025

Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department's Therapeutic Recreation Program is back in full swing.

The free program lasts through May and offers inclusive recreational and leisure activities at Girard Park for post-secondary teens and adults with disabilities. It also partners with local law enforcement to support at-risk community members in developing recreational and coping skills, officials say.

More information can be found here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, August 22, 2025

ST. MARTIN PARISH

On Friday, August 22, the City of St. Martinville will begin operating exclusively from the Vivier Street water tower.

Work is scheduled to continue for four months while the Denbas Street tower rehab project is completed.

City officials say pressure will be affected due to the height difference in the towers.