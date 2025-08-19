PARC announces therapeutic recreation programs

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department is proud to continue its Therapeutic Recreation Program, designed to provide inclusive recreational and leisure activities for post-secondary teens and adults of all ages with disabilities.

From August through May, participants can enjoy a variety of free activities tailored to promote fitness, creativity, social interaction, and community engagement at Girard Park (500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette). Please note that holidays may affect programming dates. During the summer months, regular programming pauses with a rotating schedule of weekly activities taking its place.

Current Therapeutic Recreation offerings include:



Park Pacers Walking Program: An inclusive walking group for individuals with disabilities, meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at the Girard Park Walking Track. No registration is required—just show up and join the fun!

Fun & Fitness: An accessible, supportive exercise class focused on improving fitness, balance, and flexibility. Offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Girard Park Recreation Center’s Cypress Room.

Arts & Crafts: A monthly creative workshop with seasonal and holiday themes, often featuring edible art. Space is limited, so RSVP by calling or texting 337-344-9349. Held the first Thursday of each month from 12:30–2:00 p.m. in the Oak Room at the Girard Park Recreation Center.

Bingo: A lively social gathering offering a fun afternoon of Bingo for individuals with disabilities. Held the third Thursday of each month from 12:30–2:00 p.m. in the Cypress Room at the Girard Park Recreation Center.

Program details and updates are available here.

For more information about Lafayette PARC’s Therapeutic Recreation programs, contact Therapeutic Recreation Instructor Tammy Richard at 337-344-9349.