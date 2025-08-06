Staffland Stages announces inaugural concert series: The Light & Legacy of Christopher Stafford

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Christopher Stafford Memorial Foundation announced Staffland Stages: The Light & Legacy of Christopher Stafford, an annual fundraiser concert series set to debut on Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. This inaugural event, titled "Chapter One: The Roots & Branches of Feufollet," will honor the profound musical contributions of the late Christopher Stafford and his beloved Staffland Studio.

This first year intends to explore and celebrate Christopher’s closest musical collaborations and connections- namely the work and artists associated with his longest-running project, Feufollet.

Christopher’s life in music was diverse, colorful, collaborative, unexpected, sincere, and often held little allegiance to genre or convention. Though primarily known and celebrated for being a Cajun musician, Christopher’s musical taste and influences spanned a range that included classic country and western, 1960s garage rock, new wave, folk, zydeco, and blues. The list goes on.

This two-night performance will feature Givers, Brass Bed, Cedric Watson, Steve Riley, and a reunion of Feufollet, including Anna Laura Edmiston, Chris Segura, Kelli Jones, Mike Stafford, Andrew Toups, Taylor Guarisco, Philippe Billeaudeaux, and Andy Bianculli, with special guests Elise Riley and Blake Miller.

John Troutman, Curator of Music and Musical Instruments at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, will serve as the host of the evening.

Event Details:

What: Staffland Stages: The Light & Legacy of Christopher Stafford, Chapter One: The Roots & Branches of Feufollet

When: Friday, August 22 & Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St. Lafayette, LA 70501

Tickets are available through the Acadiana Center for the Arts website. Please join them in celebrating the enduring musical legacy of Christopher Stafford.

More information can be found on the Foundation’s website, on Facebook and Instagram.