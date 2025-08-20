In Your Parish Headlines: August 20, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH:

Residents of Iberia Parish should prepare for aerial mosquito control operations tonight. According to the Mosquito Control District, crews will commence spraying around sunset in the following areas:



Lydia

Avery Island

South Port of Iberia

Bayou Jack

John Lewis Rd.

Patoutville

All points in between

Operations are expected to last approximately one hour.

To minimize exposure, neighbors are advised to remain indoors during dusk and dawn. Additionally, residents may notice a low-flying aircraft during the spraying. Officials request that community members avoid following the aircraft to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the operations.

Registration for the Iberia Career and Skill Up Resource Fair is open. The event will provide residents with the opportunity to connect with around two dozen local businesses actively seeking new employees.

Scheduled for August 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Park Recreation Center, the free fair will also offer valuable information on career support services, financial aid, and apprenticeships.

To register for the event, click here.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football is embracing its August Takeover initiative, engaging fans with exciting events throughout the month.

Today, the tour makes a stop at Shane's Quesadilla Burgers on West Congress Street from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., providing an opportunity for fans to meet team members.

In the lead-up to the season opener against Rice on August 30th, fans can anticipate special ticket promotions and themed events at local businesses.

More information can be found here.