In Your Parish Headlines: August 18, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, August 18, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish property owners have important news to note as the annual Open Book Period opens today and will continue through September 2nd.

During this designated time, residents are encouraged to review their property assessments and ask any questions before values are finalized for the 2025 tax year.

Property owners can visit the Assessor’s Office from Monday to Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. While appointments are not required, residents have the option to schedule one for a more tailored experience.

Click here for more information.

Drivers in Lafayette Parish should be mindful of upcoming road work on Apollo Road in Scott, which begins today.

Phase 2 of the project will address minor repairs and adjustments without any planned road closures. However, city officials have indicated that daily lane closures and shifts will occur throughout the project's duration.

This project is scheduled for completion by Friday. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution in the area and to adhere to posted signs and instructions from construction personnel to ensure safety.

VERMILION PARISH

Residents of Vermilion Parish are invited to participate in a Health Fair happening today at the Housing Authority of Erath.

Organized by the Vermilion Council on Aging, this event aims to promote a healthier lifestyle and well-being through a range of activities.

The Health Fair is open to senior citizens aged 60 and older who reside in the parish and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants can look forward to various resources and information geared towards enhancing their health and quality of life.