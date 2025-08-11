Lafayette Parish Assessor announces open book period

Lafayette Parish Assessor Justin Centanni announces the annual Open Book Period will take place from August 18 through September 2, 2025.

During this time, property owners are encouraged to review their assessments and ask questions before values are finalized for the 2025 tax year.

The Open Book period is a vital part of the property assessment process, offering transparency and an opportunity for property owners to ensure their assessments are fair and accurate.

“The goal of the Assessor’s Office is to ensure all properties are assessed fairly according to Louisiana Law,” said Assessor Centanni. “Open Book is our chance to work directly with taxpayers, explain changes, and address questions or discrepancies before values are certified.”

Property owners can visit the Assessor’s Office at:

Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office

213 W. Vermilion Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday, 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Appointments are not required, but they can be scheduled through our website at www.lafayetteassessor.com [lafayetteassessor.com] for added convenience. Please note that wait times may vary during peak hours.

If a property owner wishes to formally dispute an assessment, they must first speak with the Assessor’s Office during the Open Book period. If concerns remain unresolved, property owners may appeal to the Board of Review, which meets in September.