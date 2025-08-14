In Your Parish Headlines: August 14, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, August 14, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish School Board will convene this evening to address significant items on its agenda, including the approval of one-time stipends for teachers and support staff.

The board will propose $2,000 stipends for teachers and $1,000 stipends for support staff and non-certificated employees. Additionally, board members will discuss the potential sale of the former Prairie Elementary School.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish School Board will meet this evening to review the proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Key points of discussion include a decrease in property and liability insurance costs, alongside an increase in health insurance premiums. Board members will also prepare for a projected decline in student enrollment, which could impact future revenues.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Supplementary Resource Center in Opelousas.

VERMILION PARISH

Residents of Vermilion Parish can take advantage of Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market today at the Gueydan Library.

The event, set for 9 to 11 a.m., will feature fresh produce and healthy food options at low prices. In addition to food, visitors can access nutrition advice, recipes, and more.

