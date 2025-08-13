St. Landry School Board to hear budget presentation

The St. Landry Parish School Board will conduct a Committee of the Whole Meeting on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 5:00 PM, at the St. Landry Parish School Board Supplementary Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane, Opelousas.

The only item on the agenda is the proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Here are some top points listed in the presentation:

The budget reflects actual revenues and expenditures through April 30, 2025, with a conservative estimate for the remaining two months in the fiscal year.

Decrease in Property and Liability insurance by approximately $117,000 over FY 2024-2025.

Health Insurance Premiums - estimated increase of 5% effective January 1, 2025. 2.5% has been added to the initial FY 2025 - 2026 expenditure amount to come to a proposed fiscal year 2025 - 2026 amount.

Expect future decline in student count ((approximately 743), 355 per demographer projections which do not include new charter schools and 388 going to Helix directly from a current St. Landry Parish Public School)) which will directly affect the "Revenue from State Sources" balance and overall bottom line by about $7.1 million. Since both are projections, we reduced MFP by 600 students ($5,747,400).

Here's the full presentation: