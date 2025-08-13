Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
St. Landry School Board to hear budget presentation

St. Landry Parish School Board
KATC photo
St. Landry Parish School Board
Posted

The St. Landry Parish School Board will conduct a Committee of the Whole Meeting on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 5:00 PM, at the St. Landry Parish School Board Supplementary Resource Center1013 Creswell Lane, Opelousas.

The only item on the agenda is the proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Here are some top points listed in the presentation:

The budget reflects actual revenues and expenditures through April 30, 2025, with a conservative estimate for the remaining two months in the fiscal year.

Decrease in Property and Liability insurance by approximately $117,000 over FY 2024-2025.

Health Insurance Premiums - estimated increase of 5% effective January 1, 2025. 2.5% has been added to the initial FY 2025 - 2026 expenditure amount to come to a proposed fiscal year 2025 - 2026 amount.

Expect future decline in student count ((approximately 743), 355 per demographer projections which do not include new charter schools and 388 going to Helix directly from a current St. Landry Parish Public School)) which will directly affect the "Revenue from State Sources" balance and overall bottom line by about $7.1 million. Since both are projections, we reduced MFP by 600 students ($5,747,400).

Here's the full presentation:

