In Your Parish Headlines: August 11, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, August 11, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

August 11 marks National 811 Day, a nationwide reminder for residents to contact 811 before starting any digging project, no matter the size.

Louisiana 811 officials emphasize that even a single shovel strike can disrupt services for an entire city.

Homeowners and contractors are urged to call 811 at least two full business days before beginning excavation work. The service marks underground utilities to prevent damage and ensure public safety. Residents are encouraged to check for these markings before breaking ground.

To find more resources, visit louisiana811.com.

In Your Parish Headlines: Acadiana, August 11, 2025

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial spraying operations today and tomorrow.

Crews plan to begin at sunset in the following areas, with spraying expected to last about one hour:



Delcambre/Jefferson Island

The Town of Delcambre

Bob Acres

Railroad Rd.

Jefferson Island Rd.

Rip Van Winkle

Longside Rd., and all points in between.

Officials advise residents who want to avoid exposure to remain indoors during the operation. Those who must be outside are encouraged to wear light-colored clothing that covers exposed skin.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, August 11, 2025

ACADIA PARISH

The annual Mass honoring Charlene Richard, known as the “Little Cajun Saint,” takes place this evening at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard.

The event begins with a rosary at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass at 6 p.m. Afterward, attendees are invited to gather in the church hall for refreshments and fellowship.

The Diocese of Lafayette recently announced that the Vatican has formally accepted and approved its investigation into Richard’s life and virtues. The next steps in the sainthood cause involve collaboration between the diocese’s Roman postulator and the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints to demonstrate Richard’s heroic virtue.

To read more on her story, click here.