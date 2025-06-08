Vatican accepts, approves investigation into life and virtue of Little Cajun Saint

An update post made to the official Charlene Richard Foundation Facebook page confirms the Diocese of Lafayette has received official notice from the Vatican accepting and approving their investigation into the life and virtue of Charlene Richard, the Little Cajun Saint.

The next step toward having Charlene declared 'Venerable' lies with the Roman Postulator and the Dicastery. They will work together to prove Charlene's "heroic virtue."

This is the latest update in a long path of steps towards the canonization of Charlene Richard. To learn more about the Little Cajun Saint and this journey, read our previous stories:

