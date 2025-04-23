In Your Parish Headlines: April 23, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Festival International kicks off today!

The five-day cultural celebration will take over downtown Lafayette with a full schedule of music, food, art, and family-friendly events. As thousands of visitors are expected to attend, downtown Lafayette will be bustling with activity.

Due to the planned festivities, the main library downtown is adjusting its hours of operation. Library officials say it will close at 5 p.m. this evening. Festivalgoers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Also in Lafayette Parish, construction has begun on a new roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Gloria Switch Road. The project aims to improve traffic flow in the area, which officials say has seen increased congestion in recent years.

In addition to the roundabout, asphalt rehabilitation work is underway on Gloria Switch Road from Moss Street to Beau Bassin Road. According to parish officials, the roads are expected to reopen to traffic in approximately six to eight weeks.

IBERIA PARISH

Residents are being called together for a solemn and reflective gathering in honor of Pope Francis.

Parishioners are invited to pray the Office of the Dead for the late pope at Saint Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia.

The prayer cycle will begin after the 5:30 p.m. Mass. An hour will be spent honoring Pope Francis and praying for his eternal rest, as the Catholic community mourns the loss of the beloved pontiff.

